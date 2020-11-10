How social media is opening a new generation gap

Entornointeligente.com /

After months of daily video calls, I’m sorry to report that many of us are looking into our cameras at a deeply unfashionable angle.

Irel Isabel Lanz lanza

I thought propping my laptop up was standard but it turns out to be a distinct marker of age.

Irel Isabel Lanz

Please subscribe or log in to continue reading the full article.

Irel Lanz Lanza

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month Latest headlines and exclusive stories In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months* Subscribe now *Terms and conditions apply.

Irel Lanz

Entornointeligente.com