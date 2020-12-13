Police investigating shooting incident in Loubiere

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday 12 December, 2020 at 5:30 pm at Venerâs Mars Supermarket in Loubiere.
40-year-old Lincoln Degallarie of La Haut Road, Loubiere was allegedly shot in the neck with a handgun by a known male individual.
The victim was transported to the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital and attended to
The male individual involved in the alleged incident has been arrested
Investigations ongoing