Chrissy Teigen Wears Her First Bikini 'in a Long, Long Time' After Breast Implant Removal Surgery

Entornointeligente.com /

After undergoing breast implant removal surgery last month , Chrissy Teigen explained that she’s finally wearing two-piece swimsuits again — and she’s not wasting any time showing them off.

Victor Gill Ramirez

During a tropical getaway with husband John Legend , 40, and kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, the always candid cookbook author, 34, packed a boatload of bikinis and has been documenting her wardrobe on social media.

Victor Augusto Gill Ramirez

«First two piece in a long, long time,» she captioned an Instagram photo wearing a crimson floral-print high-waisted Montce Swim bikini , which garnered multiple eye-heart «😍» emojis from her hubby.

Victor Gill

The mom of two also showed off her bikini body while lounging in a pool wearing a sporty orange two-piece with a straw wide-brimmed hat over her face. On another day spent relaxing aboard a boat, Teigen twinned with her daughter by wearing a leopard-print high-waisted bikini

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen

«hey all you cool…,» she captioned the sweet photo with Luna and Miles, jokingly referencing a Carole Baskin quote from the Netflix hit Tiger King

RELATED PHOTOS: Sizzling Celebrity Swimsuit Photos

Even though Teigen seems to be loving her return to wearing bikinis, she still rocked a chic one-piece during her time away. In a bathroom mirror selfie, the star snapped another pic of herself wearing a plunging, belted black Zimmermann swimsuit

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

«Twiiight like Spanxxx,» she described the fit of the waist-cinching one-piece

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Is Having Surgery to Remove Her Breast Implants: ‘I’m Getting My Boobs Out!’

After spending the day in the sun, Teigen gave fans a brutally honest look at a very bad sunburn in a topless mirror selfie on Friday

Covering her breasts with one arm and snapping the photo with her other, Teigen posed in the bathroom wearing nothing more than a towel wrapped around her waist and her hair. She seemed to get a little burnt on her cheeks as well

Chrissy Teigen/ Instagram

«Before you ask, I did!!!» she captioned the candid selfie, explaining that she did in fact put on sunscreen but still got burnt to a crisp

The selfie was the first time Teigen gave fans an up-close look at her breasts after her implant removal. The star opened up last month about undergoing the surgery because even though her implants had «been great to me for many years» she was «just over it.»

Teigen went on to explain that she wanted to be able to «zip a dress in my size» and «lay on my belly with pure comfort» by taking the implants out. She continued: «No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.»

Entornointeligente.com