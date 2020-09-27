EntornoInteligente | FG, Labour lock in crucial meeting to avert nationwide strike, protest

Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige is representing the government while Ayuba Wabba and others are representing Labour

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Federal Government and the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, are currently locked in a crucial meeting in Abuja to avert nationwide strike and protest from Monday.

Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige is representing the government while Ayuba Wabba and others are representing Labour.

The “closed door” meeting is still going on as at 10:15pm in Abuja.

The NLC and others have vowed to embarked on nationwide strike and protest on Monday following failure by the Federal Government to revert the hike in fuel prices and electricity tariff.

Labour has already mobilized members across the nation to embark on strike and protest from .Monday and they are gearing up.

Fillers from the meeting had it that the Federal Government might have agreed to suspend the implementation of electricity tariff to allow for wider consultations.

The meeting is still on to beat the 12 midnight deadline set by NLC for the strike to commence.

