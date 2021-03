Privy Council Reserves Judgment In Trafigura Case

Entornointeligente.com / The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council has reserved judgment in the latest legal challenge filed by former Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller and four other People’s National Party (PNP) functionaries in the Trafigura case. Its decision will determine the next step in a case that has been stalled by legal challenges for over a decade. The decision to reserve judgment was announced Monday after the panel of judges heard legal arguments from attorneys for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the five PNP members. The case stems from the request by authorities in The Netherlands for Mrs Simpson Miller, former PNP chairman Robert Pickersgill, current PNP chairman Phillip Paulwell, former general secretary Colin Campbell, and businessman Norton Hinds, to answer questions about a $31 million donation to the party in 2006 by Dutch firm Trafigura Baheer. Dutch firms are prohibited from making donations to foreign governments. In 2011, Mr. Hinds began answering questions in the Supreme Court when the case was halted as the PNP members challenged a decision by the presiding judge that they give testimony in open court.

Entornointeligente.com