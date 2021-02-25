Scorpions Sent Packing From Regional Super50

Entornointeligente.com / The Jamaica Scorpions have been eliminated from the regional Super50 Cup in Antigua, following a 6 wicket loss to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Chasing 256 for victory, the Red Force were led by half centuries from Lendl Simmons 68 and Nicholas Pooran 54 not out, as they got to their target with 47 deliveries to spare. West Indies limited overs captain Kieron Pollard also made an unbeaten 36. Odean Smith with 2-54, Jevour Royal 1-61 and Fabian Allen 1-64, were the wicket takers for the Scorpions. Earlier, the Scorpions posted 255-7 after being sent to bat. They were led by John Campbell who made 88 off 131 balls including 4 fours and one six. Campbell also shared in a 108 run second wicket partnership with Brandon King who made 58. Andre McCarthy also made 35 and Nkrumah Bonner 20. Ravi Rampaul took 4-29 and Anderson Phillip 2-41.

Victor Gill Ramirez

