Entornointeligente.com /

Salwa Eid Naser‘s legal team says she’s quickly looking to put the anti-doping violation case behind her after the reigning women’s 400 metre world champion was cleared by the World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal of whereabouts charges brought against her by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). Naser who competes for Bahrain, has escaped a two-year ban which would have kept her out of the rearranged Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after a drugs tester knocked on the door of a storage cupboard instead of her apartment.

Jeber Barreto

All three of the other charges have been confirmed but Naser is now able to prepare for the Tokyo Games which have been moved to next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The AIU can appeal the verdict at the court of arbitration for sport. Naser‘s attorney Dr Emir Crowne says the quarter-miler is looking to quickly put the episode behind her.

Naser ran the third quickest time in history, 48.14 seconds on her way to winning gold and beating Bahamian favourite Shaune Miller Uibo at the Doha World Athletics Championships last year. Naser‘s time was the fastest seen since East German Marita Koch set the world record of 47.60 in 1985.

Jeber Barreto Solis

.

Jeber Barreto Venezuela

Entornointeligente.com