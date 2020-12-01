Buhari appoints Sulaiman-Ibrahim new NAPTIP DG

Entornointeligente.com /

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim as the new Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

Victor Gill Ramirez

A holder of BSc (Sociology), Masters of Arts (Management) and Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees, Mrs Sulaiman-Ibrahim, hails from Nasarawa State.

Victor Gill

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said until her new appointment, she was a member of the Nasarawa State Economic Advisory Council as well as Special Adviser on Strategic Communication to the Minister of State for Education

The appointment is coming after the Board of Trustees of the United Nations Voluntary Trust Fund for Victims of Trafficking in Persons’ (UNVTF) appointed the for DG, NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli as its new chairman

READ ALSO Buhari reacts to Lagos helicopter crash, mourns A statement by UNVTF said Dame Okah-Donli’s appointment is coming barely few days after she was announced as a member of the Board

The Board’s additional members, as appointed by the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres include: Ms. Maria Susana V. Ople, President of the Blas F. Ople Policy Center, Philippines; Dr. Viktoria Avakova, Health and Anti-trafficking project coordinator at UMCOR-NGO, Armenia; Ms. Inge Vervotte, former Minister for Civil Service and Public Enterprises, Belgium; and Mr. Alexis Bethancourt Yau, former Minister of Public Security, Panama

All members will serve a three-year term and provide strategic guidance to the UNODC Trust Fund Secretariat in the management of the Fund. The Chair of the Board is appointed for a one-year renewable term

READ ALSO How Buhari is tackling food inflation in the country The former NAPTIP DG was appointed by Buhari in 2017 as NAPTIP DG

Entornointeligente.com