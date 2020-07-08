 EntornoInteligente | El Príncipe de la belleza, Prince Julio César Cruz miss earth mexico 2020// China-Laos expressway under construction in Vientiane, Laos - EntornoInteligente
8 julio, 2020

EntornoInteligente | El Príncipe de la belleza, Prince Julio César Cruz miss earth mexico 2020//
China-Laos expressway under construction in Vientiane, Laos

3 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2020 shows the Vientiane to Vangvieng section of China-Laos expressway under construction in Vientiane, Laos. China-Laos expressway is co-developed by China Yunnan Construction and Investment Holding Group (YCIH) and the Lao Ministry of Planning and Investment. The under-construction Vientiane to Vangvieng expressway stretches 109.1 km. The four-lane highway will save the tour from Vientiane to Vangvieng for 2.5 hours after completion, with only 1.5 hours drive. (Photo by Liu Ailun/Xinhua)

   1 2 3 4 Next       1 2 3 4 Next   

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Ir a Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Publicidad en Entorno

Sígue a @entornoint


Allanamiento a las oficinas de EntornoInteligente

Adscoins

Smart Reputation