Aerial photo taken on July 6, 2020 shows the Vientiane to Vangvieng section of China-Laos expressway under construction in Vientiane, Laos. China-Laos expressway is co-developed by China Yunnan Construction and Investment Holding Group (YCIH) and the Lao Ministry of Planning and Investment. The under-construction Vientiane to Vangvieng expressway stretches 109.1 km. The four-lane highway will save the tour from Vientiane to Vangvieng for 2.5 hours after completion, with only 1.5 hours drive. (Photo by Liu Ailun/Xinhua)

