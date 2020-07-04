EntornoInteligente | Duffy sends Netflix an open letter criticising ‘irresponsible’ '365 Days'

View photos NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 19: Duffy performs during Francofolies New York: A Tribute To Edith Piaf at Beacon Theatre on September 19, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) More Welsh singer Duffy has sent an open letter to Netflix publicly criticising their “irresponsible” release of Polish film 365 Days , which “glamorises the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping, and rape.” Earlier this year, Duffy revealed that she had been drugged, abducted, raped, and held hostage over a four week period around a decade ago

365 Days , which has received terrible reviews but has been in Netflix’s top 10 ever since it was released last month, revolves around a Polish woman being imprisoned and abused by a Sicilian man for an entire year, as he wants her to fall in love with him.

It has proven to be such a huge success that a sequel was reportedly in the works. However the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed its development.

View photos 365 Days has been a huge success for Netflix, but Duffy explains why the film is irresponsible (Image by Netflix) More Duffy addressed her letter to Netflix’s Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings, which you can read in its entirety, via Deadline , below:

