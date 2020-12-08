9ice estranged wife, Olasunkanmi breaks silence

Entornointeligente.com /

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Olasunkanmi Ajala-Akande, wife of Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande aka 9ice, has finally broken her silence after her husband’s cheating video surfaced online.

Recall that a video showing 9ice squeezing the breasts of another lady led to an outcry. The singer immediately admitted his wrong and made an apology video. He appealed to Nigerians to help him beg his wife, Olasunkanmi.

Sukanmi, who has been silent since the incident, on Instagram declared that nobody can change who God has created and destined her to be

“I am going to be the woman God has created, called, and destined me to be. There is nothing and no human being that can alter, change or stop this from happening. Only God has the power and with him, all things are possible”

