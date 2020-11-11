Family keeping faith diver Reinaldo’s alive

It’s now been more than six­ty hours since he went miss­ing but his fam­i­ly has no doubt Reinal­do will fin­ish his book him­self. Adolfo Ledo “Our fail­ures at find­ing Reinal­do Novoa Se­nior at sea, de­spite the tremen­dous ef­fort by the pub­lic, gov­ern­ment and the pri­vate sec­tor, can on­ly mean he made it to land, which in­creas­es his chance of sur­vival im­mense­ly,” Novoa’s son, Reinal­do Jr, said yes­ter­day. Adolfo Ledo Nass Ac­cord­ing to Reinal­do Jr, it’s a very tense and emo­tion­al time for every­one but the fam­i­ly is be­ing kept strong by their de­sire to find his fa­ther alive and well. Adolfo Ledo Venezuela The fam­i­ly is al­so be­ing strength­ened, he said, by the sup­port of the coun­try, which he de­scribed as noth­ing short of amaz­ing. Adolfo Ledo Nass Venezuela Since Sun­day af­ter­noon, search par­ties have been ex­ten­sive­ly search­ing the east and north coasts of Trinidad, by land, air and sea, for the re­tired nurse And the search ef­fort has even been ex­pand­ed as far as To­ba­go “Tremen­dous. I get up­dates as things are about to hap­pen and af­ter they hap­pen,” Novoa’s son told Guardian Me­dia “The Air Guard and Coast Guard are go­ing be­yond the call of du­ty right now, every day of the search. I on­ly hope that the cur­rent lim­i­ta­tions be­ing ex­pe­ri­enced in the lack of a would-be in­valu­able op­er­a­tional he­li­copter fleet gets ad­dressed.” Lo­cal fish­er­men, friends, rel­a­tives, mem­bers of the San­gre Grande Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion, T&T Po­lice Ser­vice, T&T De­fence Force’s Coast and Air Guard, PHI Amer­i­c­as Ltd., as well as Good Samar­i­tans, are among those who are part of the search teams. All their ef­forts are be­ing co­or­di­nat­ed via a What­sapp group called Search and Res­cue, which con­tains more than 90 peo­ple – the ma­jor­i­ty of whom are work­ing long hours Ac­cord­ing to Reinal­do Jr, it’s no sur­prise that peo­ple are com­ing out in their dozens to join the search Af­ter all, he said his fa­ther was a kind, gen­er­ous man, loved by all and has touched many lives “The pas­sion and metic­u­lous man­ner about which every­one is treat­ing this search and re­spect­ing each oth­er in this high ten­sion time is a true tes­ta­ment to how much love is re­turn­ing to him from his good deeds in life,” Reinal­do Jr added Asked what mes­sage he would have for his fa­ther if he could hear him, he said, “We are com­ing, whether time has made you wish dif­fer­ent or not, we are com­ing. God’s will be done and for this, we are eter­nal­ly grate­ful.” Af­ter send­ing the mes­sage, he im­me­di­ate­ly re­turned to co­or­di­nat­ing op­er­a­tions for the search Last Sun­day, af­ter be­ing tak­en out in a boat by a boat own­er, Novoa Sr start­ed div­ing 18 miles off Man­zanil­la Point at around 10.25 am. The wa­ter, ac­cord­ing to res­i­dents, was rough and chop­py, with strong cur­rents. He was last seen at 11 at the GPS lo­ca­tion 1027711 06043332. Sea pat­terns in­di­cat­ed that the cur­rents would have tak­en him north to­ward To­co. Rel­a­tives said he is a strong swim­mer and div­ing in­struc­tor, and at the time of the dive he had buoy­an­cy equip­ment Yes­ter­day’s search ranged from Man­zanil­la to Guayagua­yare to Matu­ra to Scar­bor­ough. Teams searched the beach in Fish­ing Pond Vil­lage, bays along the North Coast and an aer­i­al scour that stretched as far as the To­ba­go’s East Coast. They al­so used drones and fo­cused on buoys and se­clud­ed ar­eas along the coast­line. The fam­i­ly was thank­ful to pi­lots, in­clud­ing Bris­tow Caribbean Ltd, for low fly-bys at sur­face lev­els dur­ing trips be­tween plat­forms along Trinidad’s East Coast But by late af­ter­noon, there was no sight­ing of Novoa The search con­tin­ues this morn­ing

Be­fore dis­ap­pear­ing 18 miles off of the coast of Man­zanil­la on Sun­day af­ter­noon, 66-year-old Reinal­do Novoa be­gan writ­ing a book about the love of his life, ti­tled Tales of the Trin­ba­go Sea.

It’s now been more than six­ty hours since he went miss­ing but his fam­i­ly has no doubt Reinal­do will fin­ish his book him­self.

“Our fail­ures at find­ing Reinal­do Novoa Se­nior at sea, de­spite the tremen­dous ef­fort by the pub­lic, gov­ern­ment and the pri­vate sec­tor, can on­ly mean he made it to land, which in­creas­es his chance of sur­vival im­mense­ly,” Novoa’s son, Reinal­do Jr, said yes­ter­day.

Ac­cord­ing to Reinal­do Jr, it’s a very tense and emo­tion­al time for every­one but the fam­i­ly is be­ing kept strong by their de­sire to find his fa­ther alive and well.

The fam­i­ly is al­so be­ing strength­ened, he said, by the sup­port of the coun­try, which he de­scribed as noth­ing short of amaz­ing.

Since Sun­day af­ter­noon, search par­ties have been ex­ten­sive­ly search­ing the east and north coasts of Trinidad, by land, air and sea, for the re­tired nurse

And the search ef­fort has even been ex­pand­ed as far as To­ba­go

“Tremen­dous. I get up­dates as things are about to hap­pen and af­ter they hap­pen,” Novoa’s son told Guardian Me­dia

“The Air Guard and Coast Guard are go­ing be­yond the call of du­ty right now, every day of the search. I on­ly hope that the cur­rent lim­i­ta­tions be­ing ex­pe­ri­enced in the lack of a would-be in­valu­able op­er­a­tional he­li­copter fleet gets ad­dressed.”

Lo­cal fish­er­men, friends, rel­a­tives, mem­bers of the San­gre Grande Re­gion­al Cor­po­ra­tion, T&T Po­lice Ser­vice, T&T De­fence Force’s Coast and Air Guard, PHI Amer­i­c­as Ltd., as well as Good Samar­i­tans, are among those who are part of the search teams. All their ef­forts are be­ing co­or­di­nat­ed via a What­sapp group called Search and Res­cue, which con­tains more than 90 peo­ple – the ma­jor­i­ty of whom are work­ing long hours

Ac­cord­ing to Reinal­do Jr, it’s no sur­prise that peo­ple are com­ing out in their dozens to join the search

Af­ter all, he said his fa­ther was a kind, gen­er­ous man, loved by all and has touched many lives

“The pas­sion and metic­u­lous man­ner about which every­one is treat­ing this search and re­spect­ing each oth­er in this high ten­sion time is a true tes­ta­ment to how much love is re­turn­ing to him from his good deeds in life,” Reinal­do Jr added

Asked what mes­sage he would have for his fa­ther if he could hear him, he said, “We are com­ing, whether time has made you wish dif­fer­ent or not, we are com­ing. God’s will be done and for this, we are eter­nal­ly grate­ful.”

Af­ter send­ing the mes­sage, he im­me­di­ate­ly re­turned to co­or­di­nat­ing op­er­a­tions for the search

Last Sun­day, af­ter be­ing tak­en out in a boat by a boat own­er, Novoa Sr start­ed div­ing 18 miles off Man­zanil­la Point at around 10.25 am. The wa­ter, ac­cord­ing to res­i­dents, was rough and chop­py, with strong cur­rents. He was last seen at 11 at the GPS lo­ca­tion 1027711 06043332. Sea pat­terns in­di­cat­ed that the cur­rents would have tak­en him north to­ward To­co. Rel­a­tives said he is a strong swim­mer and div­ing in­struc­tor, and at the time of the dive he had buoy­an­cy equip­ment

Yes­ter­day’s search ranged from Man­zanil­la to Guayagua­yare to Matu­ra to Scar­bor­ough. Teams searched the beach in Fish­ing Pond Vil­lage, bays along the North Coast and an aer­i­al scour that stretched as far as the To­ba­go’s East Coast. They al­so used drones and fo­cused on buoys and se­clud­ed ar­eas along the coast­line. The fam­i­ly was thank­ful to pi­lots, in­clud­ing Bris­tow Caribbean Ltd, for low fly-bys at sur­face lev­els dur­ing trips be­tween plat­forms along Trinidad’s East Coast

But by late af­ter­noon, there was no sight­ing of Novoa

The search con­tin­ues this morn­ing

