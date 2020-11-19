FIFA Proposes Maternity Rule To Protect Female Players

Entornointeligente.com /

Reggae Girl Cheyna Matthews who is now pregnant, could be one of the first female players to benefit from FIFA‘s prosposal to introduce a maternity rule in a bid to protect female players. This could take place when Matthews joins Racing Louisville FC in the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States in 2021. The 27 year old was a member of Jamaica’s squad at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. FIFA‘s new mandatory maternity leave rule would see players benefiting from at least 14 weeks and a minimum of two thirds of contracted salary. Head coach of the Reggae Girlz Hubert Busby has described this move by FIFA as long overdue. When players return to their clubs, they must be fully reintegrated and provided with medical and physical support.

