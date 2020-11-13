Tropical storm Iota forms southeast of Jamaica

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tropical storm Iota has formed southeast of Jamaica and is expected to move westward and south of Jamaica throughout the weekend, before approaching Central America on Monday.

According to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, the extreme outer bands of Iota are expected to produce cloudy and windy conditions across the island, with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly across southern and northeastern parishes Saturday afternoon through to Monday.

The service added that sea conditions are expected to deteriorate significantly during this period, especially for inshore and offshore areas of the south coast.

The forecast for tomorrow morning is isolated showers across eastern parishes, otherwise partly cloudy, and in the afternoon, widely scattered showers mainly across southern and northeastern parishes, but otherwise mostly cloudy and windy.

