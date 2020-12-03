MP wants better access to laws for lawmakers

Entornointeligente.com /

Member of Parliament for West Kingstown, Daniel Cummings has requested that Parliament grant MPs better access to the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Cummings told the opening session of the 11 th Parliament on Monday that while he has been an MP since 2005, he has never received a copy of the nation’s laws.

“I have been in the Parliament from 2005 and I have had a perennial problem. As a member of the legislature, I am called upon to look at legislation before the Parliament, including amendments to legislation.

“To date, I have never been privileged to have a copy of the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The access that they have attempted to give us to the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has simply not worked. And I urge that this matter be dealt with expeditiously to allow for the efficient functioning of the parliament,” Cummings said

House Speaker Rochelle Forde, who created history when she became the first female to be elected to that post, did not comment on the MP’s statement as she invited Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves to move the adjournment

However, the prime minister said:

“I think that the matter raised by the Honourable Member for Central Kingstown should be addressed. I thought it had been addressed by the chambers of the Honourable Attorney General but I think it is a matter which ought to be addressed.”

