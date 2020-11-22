EntornoInteligente | COVID-19: Here’s what you need to know today

— The United States has so far recorded 255,905 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 168,989 deaths, India 133,227, Mexico 101,373, and the United Kingdom 54,626

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 58.1 million, with over 1.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 37 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections. — Jamaica recorded 44 new cases of the illness and one additional death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 10,284 and the death toll to 238.

— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says stiffer penalties are coming for people who breach COVID-19 restrictions.

— Assistant Director for the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr Jarbas Barbosa, says at least 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being targeted for distribution to countries globally, “quickly and equitably”.

— The United States surpassed 12 million COVID-19 cases yesterday, according to the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker.

— Italy registered 34,767 new cases yesterday, about 2,500 fewer than the previous day.

— President Donald Trump says his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, is doing “very well” in quarantine after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

