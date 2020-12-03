Kelly Kellier-Anderson From Irwin High Is Mathematics Teacher Of The Year

Entornointeligente.com /

Mathematics Teacher, Irwin High School, Kelly Kellier-Anderson, has been announced as the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s Mathematics Teacher of the Year for 2020.

The announcement was made at an awards ceremony, held at the offices of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information on Wednesday (December 2).

When it was announced that Mrs. Kellier-Anderson was the winner, she was stunned but happy.

“I am humbled, honoured and at the very same time extremely excited to be given the title of 2020 Mathematics Teacher of the Year,” Mrs. Kellier-Anderson said

“I must say thank you to the people who have inspired and helped me through this journeyâ¦ . As I accept this award, I must say that I will continue to make mathematics practical and accessible to our students for the rest of my instructional career,” she said

Mrs. Kellier-Anderson noted that the competition has changed the way she teaches mathematics at Irwin High, as it pushes the quality in which mathematics is taught in Jamaica

“The maths competitionâs ad has always caught my attention, but I just never thought of applying, [because] it seemed far-fetched,” she said

Mrs. Kellier-Anderson said winning would not have been possible without the support of her family members and colleagues

“If this award stands for anything, it stands for the united spirit at Irwin High, even though it has my name on it. The victory is good for us and in particular the Mathematics Department [of the school],” Mrs. Kellier-Anderson said

She also made special mention of Mathematics Coach at Irwin High School, Mr. David McFarlane, who encouraged her to apply for the competition, and her husband, Christopher

She was awarded $100,000 by title sponsors Jamaica National Bank, a winning trophy and a tablet device

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Robert Nesta Morgan, handed over the awards to Mrs. Kellier-Anderson and congratulated her and the other finalists

“Thank you for your service. Thank you for your dedication. Thank you for your sacrifice. The foundation you are laying is not just discreet to teaching math, but it is a foundation on which we can build an edifice of sustainable national development,” he said

“This is a good opportunity to recognise hard-working teachers, especially those who specialise in the teaching of mathematics. There is no dispute in the value of maths in our daily lives; almost in every aspect of our lives, on a day-to-day basis, math counts,” Mr. Morgan said

