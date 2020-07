Entornointeligente.com /

Construction of a new concrete road in the village of Revierre has started.

A release from the Roads Building and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) said the 618-foot road is being constructed at an estimated cost of EC$408,000.

In addition to the road, seven retaining walls will be constructed as well as over 900 feet of drains

The work, which is being carried out by BRAGSA, is scheduled to be completed in six weeks

