EntornoInteligente | Coast Guardsman escapes death after shooting self

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing

Entornointeligente.com /

A Coast Guards­man ac­ci­den­tal­ly shot him­self in the head when he re­port­ed­ly slipped and fell min­utes af­ter com­ing out of the show­er at his home in Ch­agua­nas yes­ter­day.

The of­fi­cer, iden­ti­fied as Kester Williams, 46, who is as­signed to the Prime Min­is­ter’s res­i­dence and the Diplo­mat­ic Cen­tre in Port-of-Spain, is now in sta­ble con­di­tion at the hos­pi­tal af­ter on­ly suf­fer­ing a lac­er­a­tion to the head and nar­row­ly es­cap­ing se­ri­ous in­jury.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, at about 7.20 am Williams, of Hi­bis­cus Dri­ve, Ed­in­burgh 500, Ch­agua­nas, was at his home and had just come out the show­er.

Po­lice said Williams made a safe­ty check for his firearm, which is usu­al­ly stored in a night­stand at the side of his bed.

He took the said firearm out from the hol­ster and placed it on top of the night­stand when his dog pounced on him, caus­ing him to slip.

Po­lice were told the Coast Guards­man at­tempt­ed to hold on­to the night­stand in a bid to re­gain his bal­ance but in do­ing so he heard a loud ex­plo­sion and felt a burn­ing sen­sa­tion in the head and be­came un­con­scious.

Williams was tak­en to the Ch­agua­nas Health Fa­cil­i­ty by his wife, where he was treat­ed for a lac­er­a­tion to the left side of the scalp.

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing.

Entornointeligente.com