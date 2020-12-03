EntornoInteligente | Coast Guardsman escapes death after shooting self

Investigations are continuing
A Coast Guardsman accidentally shot himself in the head when he reportedly slipped and fell minutes after coming out of the shower at his home in Chaguanas yesterday.
The officer, identified as Kester Williams, 46, who is assigned to the Prime Minister’s residence and the Diplomatic Centre in Port-of-Spain, is now in stable condition at the hospital after only suffering a laceration to the head and narrowly escaping serious injury.
According to a police report, at about 7.20 am Williams, of Hibiscus Drive, Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas, was at his home and had just come out the shower.
Police said Williams made a safety check for his firearm, which is usually stored in a nightstand at the side of his bed.
He took the said firearm out from the holster and placed it on top of the nightstand when his dog pounced on him, causing him to slip.
Police were told the Coast Guardsman attempted to hold onto the nightstand in a bid to regain his balance but in doing so he heard a loud explosion and felt a burning sensation in the head and became unconscious.
Williams was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility by his wife, where he was treated for a laceration to the left side of the scalp.
