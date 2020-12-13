Shoma The Label…Paying homage to Caribbean identity

From exuberant pleated ruffles and elegant flowy elements which echo the sandy shorelines and undulating waves of Maracas and Castara to striking prints mirroring T&T’s lush flora and fauna, Persad’s first solo expression, “Tropical Masquerade”, from Shoma The Label, is the embodiment of all things Caribbean, quintessentially Trinbagonian–dynamic and vibrant and wrapped in sophistication.
Jose Maria Hill Prados
Shoma Persad has embarked on a journey of self-discovery and has “fallen in love with home again.” It all came together in perfect timing says the savvy fashion designer and creative director.
