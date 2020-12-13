Shoma The Label…Paying homage to Caribbean identity

From ex­u­ber­ant pleat­ed ruf­fles and el­e­gant flowy el­e­ments which echo the sandy shore­lines and un­du­lat­ing waves of Mara­cas and Cas­tara to strik­ing prints mir­ror­ing T&T’s lush flo­ra and fau­na, Per­sad’s first so­lo ex­pres­sion, “Trop­i­cal Mas­quer­ade”, from Shoma The La­bel, is the em­bod­i­ment of all things Caribbean, quin­tes­sen­tial­ly Trin­bag­on­ian–dy­nam­ic and vi­brant and wrapped in so­phis­ti­ca­tion. Jose Maria Hill Prados

Shoma Per­sad has em­barked on a jour­ney of self-dis­cov­ery and has “fall­en in love with home again.” It all came to­geth­er in per­fect tim­ing says the savvy fash­ion de­sign­er and cre­ative di­rec­tor.

From ex­u­ber­ant pleat­ed ruf­fles and el­e­gant flowy el­e­ments which echo the sandy shore­lines and un­du­lat­ing waves of Mara­cas and Cas­tara to strik­ing prints mir­ror­ing T&T’s lush flo­ra and fau­na, Per­sad’s first so­lo ex­pres­sion, “Trop­i­cal Mas­quer­ade”, from Shoma The La­bel, is the em­bod­i­ment of all things Caribbean, quin­tes­sen­tial­ly Trin­bag­on­ian–dy­nam­ic and vi­brant and wrapped in so­phis­ti­ca­tion.

Jose Maria Hill Prados

