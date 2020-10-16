 EntornoInteligente | Brandman Jeber Barreto// 2 senior cops among 4 suspended in DSS probe » EntornoInteligente
16 octubre, 2020

EntornoInteligente | Brandman Jeber Barreto//
2 senior cops among 4 suspended in DSS probe

Lead Ed­i­tor, In­ves­tiga­tive Desk

Four po­lice of­fi­cers, in­clud­ing two se­niors, have been sus­pend­ed and 11 oth­ers trans­ferred by Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice Gary Grif­fith as part of the on­go­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to last month’s Drug Sou Sou (DSS) raid in La Hor­quet­ta.

All the of­fi­cers were al­leged­ly in­volved in pro­vid­ing paid pro­tec­tion to the DSS mem­bers and al­so al­leged­ly had a hand in al­low­ing the pur­port­ed $22 mil­lion that was seized by of­fi­cers to be re­leased back in­to the hands of CEO Ker­ron Clarke—with­out prop­er checks done to ver­i­fy the source of the funds.

“It was neg­li­gence and a poor de­ci­sion-mak­ing process that led to the mon­ey be­ing hand­ed over with­out pro­ce­dure and it per­haps points to the di­rect in­volve­ment of these of­fi­cers,” one se­nior po­lice source said of the Sep­tem­ber 22 in­ci­dent.

The four po­lice of­fi­cers who were sus­pend­ed, ac­cord­ing to in­for­ma­tion ob­tained by Guardian Me­dia, were an act­ing as­sis­tant su­per­in­ten­dent, an act­ing in­spec­tor, an act­ing cor­po­ral and a con­sta­ble.

Four oth­er con­sta­bles were trans­ferred out of the North­ern Di­vi­sion and sev­en Spe­cial Re­serve Po­lice (SRP) of­fi­cers were re­lo­cat­ed from the east­ern sec­tor of the North­ern Di­vi­sion to the west­ern sec­tor of the said di­vi­sion

Se­nior po­lice sources have al­so in­di­cat­ed that the fi­nances of the act­ing in­spec­tor, who op­er­ates a busi­ness, are be­ing probed by po­lice. The fi­nances of oth­er of­fi­cers are al­so be­ing scru­ti­nised

In a me­dia re­lease yes­ter­day, Grif­fith said he had or­dered the re­moval of the of­fi­cers “to al­low the en­tire probe to be con­duct­ed in the most trans­par­ent man­ner.” Grif­fith said based on pre­lim­i­nary in­ves­ti­ga­tions it had be­come nec­es­sary to sus­pend some of­fi­cers and trans­fer oth­ers

Sources close to the in­ves­ti­ga­tion told Guardian Me­dia that ever since the probe be­gan, “there were cer­tain se­nior of­fi­cers de­lib­er­ate­ly try­ing to rail­road the in­ves­ti­ga­tion.”

“There was a par­tic­u­lar se­nior of­fi­cer not di­rect­ly in­volved in the in­ves­ti­ga­tion mak­ing con­stant calls to find out what was hap­pen­ing with the in­ves­ti­ga­tion,” the source said

In fact, sources said the par­tic­u­lar se­nior of­fi­cer is re­lat­ed to some­one af­fil­i­at­ed to DSS

The three-pronged in­ves­ti­ga­tion has led Pro­fes­sion­al Stan­dards Bu­reau (PSB) mem­bers to not on­ly in­ves­ti­gate the of­fi­cers but a Trinidad and To­ba­go De­fence Force (TTDF) mem­ber who was part of the joint op­er­a­tion and was cap­tured on CCTV footage stuff­ing what ap­peared to be mon­ey in­to his tac­ti­cal uni­form dur­ing the raid

Since then, PSB of­fi­cers have ques­tioned and re­leased at least four TTDF mem­bers in re­la­tion to the in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the theft of mon­ey dur­ing the raid on the DSS base

The TTDF sent out a re­lease a few weeks ago in­di­cat­ing they were co-op­er­at­ing with the po­lice in their in­ves­ti­ga­tion and con­duct­ing a par­al­lel in­ter­nal in­ves­ti­ga­tion in­to the sol­diers who may have been in­volved in fa­cil­i­tat­ing the DSS op­er­a­tion

Guardian Me­dia had re­port­ed ex­clu­sive­ly over the last few weeks about the al­leged po­lice and army in­volve­ment in fa­cil­i­tat­ing the DSS op­er­a­tions over a pe­ri­od of time and of of­fi­cers and sol­diers col­lect­ing pro­tec­tion mon­ey for their ser­vices

There is al­so an­oth­er in­ves­ti­ga­tion be­ing con­duct­ed by the Fi­nan­cial In­ves­ti­ga­tions Branch (FIB) to as­cer­tain the source of the DSS funds.

The Law As­so­ci­a­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go (LATT) had al­so asked Grif­fith to look in­to al­le­ga­tions of abuse of civil­ians by of­fi­cers of SORT dur­ing the raid and he has giv­en as­sur­ance this will al­so be looked in­to

The in­ves­ti­ga­tions are be­ing spear­head­ed by a team un­der the su­per­vi­sion of Act­ing Deputy Com­mis­sion­er (In­tel­li­gence and In­ves­ti­ga­tions) Mc Don­ald Ja­cob

