FCT 2021 appropriation bill of N299.9bn scales second reading in Senate

By Benson Michael

The Federal Capital Territory Appropriation Bill for the 2021 fiscal year scaled second reading during plenary on Tuesday.

The bill which was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC – Kebbi North), seeks to authorize the sum of N299,963,491,523 from the Federal Capital Territory Administration Consolidated Revenue Fund.

Out of the total amount, the sum of N74,523,382,813 is for personnel cots; N61,788,967,930 is for Overhead Costs; while N163,651,140,779 is for Capital Projects.

According to Senator Abdullahi, “the thrust of the FCT 2021 Statutory Budget is to ensure an effective and enduring service oriented Administration for the completion of ongoing projects and the provision of effective services to the residents of the FCT.”

Meanwhile, a bill seeking to establish the Federal College of Nursing and Midwifery, Muchalla in Adamawa state also scaled second reading on Tuesday

Sponsor of the bill, Senator Elisha Ishaku (APC – Adamawa North), said the piece of legislation was “informed by the desire to fill the acute shortfall in qualified healthcare providers for Nigeria’s ever growing population and the imperative to create more access to higher Nursing and Midwifery studies in view of the large number of qualified candidates who are annually stranded in their failed attempt in gaining admission into higher institutions.”

