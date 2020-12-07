EntornoInteligente | Belize, Guyana record COVID deaths

Trinidad and Tobago health authorities reported 18 new positive cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 6,767 with 708 being active ones

BELOMPAN, Belize (CMC) — Belize and Guyana recorded deaths associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, while Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago reported new cases of the virus. The Office of the Medical Service in Belize said that one new death was recorded but gave no details in keeping with the new reporting mechanisms. The death toll now stands at 173.

There are 168 new cases, putting the country’s total to 7,769 of which 3,747 are active.

The authorities are also reporting 97 new recoveries, putting the total overall at 3,849.

In Guyana, the death toll climbed to 153 after two deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health.

It said that the latest fatalities are two men, an 81-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni- Mazaruni) and a 55-year-old from Region One (Barima- Waini).

“These persons died while receiving care at health facilities. The two deaths occurred as the rise in the number of those tested positive remain constant for the first time in December,” the authorities added.

Guyana now has 5,665 including four people at the COVID Intensive Care Unit.

The Ministry of Health said that there are 38 people in hospitals and the death toll remains at 122.

For the fifth time in the past three weeks, no positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Suriname. Swabs were taken from only 24 people in the past 24 hours. None of them turned out to be infected with the corona virus. Suriname therefore remains at 5,324 infections, including 11 active cases.

The authorities said that with the three people who were declared cured in the past 24 hours, the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Suriname stands at 5,210. The only other figure that changed from 24 hours earlier was the positives in isolation; went from six to four.

The other data show the death toll remains at 117, with five people in hospitals while there are 1,264 people in quarantine.

Public Health Minister Amar Ramadhin on Sunday evening said that the situation in Suriname is “stable” and there is a “positive picture”.

