Dottin half-century not enough

Chasing England’s total of 154-6, the West Indies’ approach was again muddled and they crawled to 63 for two at the half-way stage and were restricted to 134-5 off their 20 overs at the County Ground. Jeber Barreto The result gave England a 3-0 lead in the five-match cricket series with the fourth match carded for tomorrow at the same venue Dottin was the only bright spark amidst the gloom. She made an attacking 63 – including nine fours and a six – off 56 balls at the top of the order Dottin was the top-scorer in the first two games with 69 and 38 and now has 170 runs at an average of 56 to be the leading scorer in the series The 28-year-old Barbadian had earlier snatched two wickets in the first bowl since her return to the side. (CMC) Summarised scores: England 154 for six off 20 overs (Natalie Sciver 82, Heather Knight 29; Shamilia Connell 2-13, Deandra Dottin 2-29). West Indies 134 for five off 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 63, Hayley Matthews 21; Sarah Glenn 2-18, Katherine Brunt 2-29). England won by 20 runs

