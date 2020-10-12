Rioting and protests continue in Chile against government and police brutality

Entornointeligente.com /

A few hundred people gathered in the city’s iconic Plaza Italia, considerably less than those at last year’s gatherings, but nevertheless clashed with police Chileans took to the streets of the capital, Santiago, for a third consecutive weekend, demonstrating against the government, inequality, and police brutality as a postponed referendum on constitutional changes nears.

Protesters threw rocks at police, who responded with water cannons and tear gas.

A few hundred people gathered in the city’s iconic Plaza Italia, a considerably smaller crowd than those at last year’s gatherings and those earlier this year before the coronavirus pandemic.

The protests started last October because of increased transport costs

The protesters’ main demand is the change of the constitution. Chileans will be voting Oct. 25 on whether they want a new constitution and whether it should be drafted by the current Congress or a new constituent assembly

