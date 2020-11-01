Champ Chautilal starts perfectly in title defence

Champ Farrah Chautilal got off to a perfect start in the defence of her Ladies Singles title of the Chetwynd End of Year Tennis Tournament at the club’s tennis courts at Tunapuna Road, Tunapuna on Sunday.
Despite a day that was hampered by rain, Chautilal, the winner of the Ladies singles last year, defeated Maryam Abdullah Mohammed in straight sets, 6-0 6-0, in her first match.
And later, she looked on as last year’s runner-up Sarah Salandy clobbered Susan Singh 6-4 6-4 in another Ladies singles affair, knowing that she will have to keep her eyes on Salandy as the tourney progresses
Salandy, who will partner with Chautilal for the Ladies Doubles, later on, is planning to seal a title which has eluded her for the past couple years. Both she and Chautilal will plunge back into action next weekend but will be keeping an eye on each other
In another ladies match-up, Rhonda Mohammed got the better of Aretha Francis 6-3 7-6 (4) and will be hoping to upset the applecart this year
However, the Men’s play-off which took place on Saturday, saw Ricardo Ragbir cruising past Keyan Goodridge in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 and Kendon Cornwall reigning supreme over Andrul Boodhai 6-3, 6-2
With the tournament’s number one seed Nigel Francis set to begin action over the coming weekend, Askia Richards made sure of points in the bag by beating Adisa Iemudia 6-3, 6-4 in the last match of the Men’s Open tournament
Francis’ opening match is expected to be a cool breeze against Over-60 champion Gary Siewdass, Saturday
RESULTS:
Mens Singles
Ricardo Ragbir won Keyan Goodridge 6-0 6-0
Kendon Cornwall won Andrul Boodhai 6-3 6-2
Askia Richards won Adisa Idemudia 6-3 6-4
Ladies Singles
Farrah Chautilal won Maryam Abdullah Mohammed 6-0 6-0
Sarah Salandy won Susan Singh 6-4 6-4
Rhonda Mohammed won Aretha Francis 6-3 7-6 (4)