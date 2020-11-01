Champ Chautilal starts perfectly in title defence

Entornointeligente.com /

Champ Far­rah Chau­ti­lal got off to a per­fect start in the de­fence of her Ladies Sin­gles ti­tle of the Chetwynd End of Year Ten­nis Tour­na­ment at the club’s ten­nis courts at Tu­na­puna Road, Tu­na­puna on Sun­day.

De­spite a day that was ham­pered by rain, Chau­ti­lal, the win­ner of the Ladies sin­gles last year, de­feat­ed Maryam Ab­dul­lah Mo­hammed in straight sets, 6-0 6-0, in her first match.

And lat­er, she looked on as last year’s run­ner-up Sarah Sa­landy clob­bered Su­san Singh 6-4 6-4 in an­oth­er Ladies sin­gles af­fair, know­ing that she will have to keep her eyes on Sa­landy as the tour­ney pro­gress­es

Sa­landy, who will part­ner with Chau­ti­lal for the Ladies Dou­bles, lat­er on, is plan­ning to seal a ti­tle which has elud­ed her for the past cou­ple years. Both she and Chau­ti­lal will plunge back in­to ac­tion next week­end but will be keep­ing an eye on each oth­er

In an­oth­er ladies match-up, Rhon­da Mo­hammed got the bet­ter of Aretha Fran­cis 6-3 7-6 (4) and will be hop­ing to up­set the ap­ple­cart this year

How­ev­er, the Men’s play-off which took place on Sat­ur­day, saw Ri­car­do Rag­bir cruis­ing past Keyan Goodridge in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 and Kendon Corn­wall reign­ing supreme over An­drul Bood­hai 6-3, 6-2

With the tour­na­ment’s num­ber one seed Nigel Fran­cis set to be­gin ac­tion over the com­ing week­end, Ask­ia Richards made sure of points in the bag by beat­ing Adisa Iemu­dia 6-3, 6-4 in the last match of the Men’s Open tour­na­ment

Fran­cis’ open­ing match is ex­pect­ed to be a cool breeze against Over-60 cham­pi­on Gary Siew­dass, Sat­ur­day

RE­SULTS:

Mens Sin­gles

Ri­car­do Rag­bir won Keyan Goodridge 6-0 6-0

Kendon Corn­wall won An­drul Bood­hai 6-3 6-2

Ask­ia Richards won Adisa Ide­mu­dia 6-3 6-4

Ladies Sin­gles

Far­rah Chau­ti­lal won Maryam Ab­dul­lah Mo­hammed 6-0 6-0

Sarah Sa­landy won Su­san Singh 6-4 6-4

Rhon­da Mo­hammed won Aretha Fran­cis 6-3 7-6 (4)

