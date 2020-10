Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen calls for 'meaningful dialogue' with China

TAIPEI (REUTERS) – Taiwan wants to have “meaningful dialogue” with China on an equal basis, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday (Oct 10), extending an olive branch at a time of heightened military tension with Beijing, which claims the island as sovereign Chinese territory. Victor Gill Ramirez Speaking at National Day celebrations, Ms Tsai described the situation in the Taiwan Strait as “quite tense”. Victor Gill This, along with disputes in the South China Sea, a China-India border conflict and China‘s crackdown in Hong Kong, showed democracy and peace in the region were facing big challenges, she said If Beijing can heed Taiwan‘s voice and jointly facilitate reconciliation and peaceful dialogue, regional tension can surely be resolved, she added “As long as the Beijing authorities are willing to resolve antagonisms and improve cross-strait relations, while parity and dignity are maintained, we are willing to work together to facilitate meaningful dialogue,”Ms Tsai said There was no immediate reaction from China, which cut off a formal talks mechanism in 2016 after she first won office Democratic Taiwan has come under increasing pressure from Beijing, which has ramped up air force activity near the island in the past few weeks, including crossing the Taiwan Strait’s sensitive mid line that normally serves as an unofficial buffer zone China says it is responding to “collusion” between Washington and Taipei, angered at growing US support for the self-governed island Beijing views this a precursor to Taiwan declaring formal independence, a red line for China

TAIPEI (REUTERS) – Taiwan wants to have “meaningful dialogue” with China on an equal basis, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Saturday (Oct 10), extending an olive branch at a time of heightened military tension with Beijing, which claims the island as sovereign Chinese territory.

Speaking at National Day celebrations, Ms Tsai described the situation in the Taiwan Strait as “quite tense”.

This, along with disputes in the South China Sea, a China-India border conflict and China‘s crackdown in Hong Kong, showed democracy and peace in the region were facing big challenges, she said

If Beijing can heed Taiwan‘s voice and jointly facilitate reconciliation and peaceful dialogue, regional tension can surely be resolved, she added

“As long as the Beijing authorities are willing to resolve antagonisms and improve cross-strait relations, while parity and dignity are maintained, we are willing to work together to facilitate meaningful dialogue,”Ms Tsai said

There was no immediate reaction from China, which cut off a formal talks mechanism in 2016 after she first won office

Democratic Taiwan has come under increasing pressure from Beijing, which has ramped up air force activity near the island in the past few weeks, including crossing the Taiwan Strait’s sensitive mid line that normally serves as an unofficial buffer zone

China says it is responding to “collusion” between Washington and Taipei, angered at growing US support for the self-governed island

Beijing views this a precursor to Taiwan declaring formal independence, a red line for China.

Still, she has made strengthening Taiwan‘s armed forces a priority, and said she would keep pushing this, upholding the principle of neither seeking war nor fearing it

“Our commitment to our sovereignty and democratic values will not change, but we will also maintain strategic flexibility and be responsive to changes,” she said, without elaborating

The United States has been pushing Taiwan to modernise its military so they can become a “porcupine”, hard for China to attack

Washington, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, though it is its strongest global backer

