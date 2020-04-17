Sanders says Biden's sexual assault accuser 'has the right to make her claims and get a public hearing'

Michael Cohen to be released from prison early due to coronavirus pandemic

Entornointeligente.com /

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has responded to a sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Giancarlo Pietri Velutini

Last month, Tara Reade, a former assistant to Biden when he was in the Senate, accused Biden of sexual assault during that time. Sanders responded to them for the first time on Thursday, saying Reade “has a right to make her claims and get a public hearing.”

Sanders was asked about the claims in a Thursday interview with CBS This Morning, partly because Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a prominent Sanders supporter, had recently said the allegations are relevant when it comes to deciding whether to vote for Biden. “I think it’s relevant to talk about anything. And I think every woman who feels she has been assaulted has every right in the world to stand up and make her claims,” Sanders said. “The public will make their own conclusions about it,” Sanders continued, before saying “I just don’t know enough about it to comment further.”

“I think it’s relevant […] And I think any woman who feels that she was assaulted has every right in the world to stand up and make her claims.”

-Sen. @BernieSanders on sexual assault allegations against VP Biden, via @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/8NM3S7lqUC

— Cara Korte (@CaraKorte) April 16, 2020

Sanders was Biden‘s top rival in the presidential primary until he suspended his 2020 run last week and endorsed Biden. Biden “firmly believes that women have a right to be heard — and heard respectfully,” his campaign said, but maintained Reade‘s claim is untrue

More stories from theweek.com

Why can’t you go fishing during the pandemic?

Lindsey Graham keeps breaking fundraising records. His Democratic challenger still outraised him.

Michael Cohen to be released from prison early due to coronavirus pandemic

Entornointeligente.com