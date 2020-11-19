Spirit Airlines to resume flights to Caribbean and Latin America

Entornointeligente.com /

MIAMI, Florida (CMC) — Florida-based carrier Spirit Airlines has announced that it will be resuming flights to Latin America and the Caribbean, with six non-stop international routes this December. It will mark the first time its bright-yellow planes will fly internationally from Central Florida since border closures began in March, the company said in a press release.

Spirit plans to reintroduce Latin American destinations from Orlando International Airport gradually throughout the month of December, beginning with service to Colombia and Honduras.

Within weeks, the airline will add Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador, along with additional Colombian flights

In the Caribbean, people travelling to Puerto Rico will have more options at the beginning of 2021

Spirit also plans to reactivate its service to Aguadilla once the airport re-opens in January. Daily flights to the island’s northwestern tip will complement its existing service to San Juan, which runs up to five times each day

“Holidays are the time to see family and friends, and we’re excited to offer so many non-stop international options from Central Florida,” Spirit Airlines vice-president of Network Planning John Kirby said.????????????????????????????????????????

“We’re the only major airline based in Florida and the Orlando market is one of our largest gateways. We know how valuable it is for people to jump on a plane and fly non-stop to their destination without having to connect through a busy hub,” he added

The airline reactivated most of its domestic network from the airport in July as the demand for air travel began to rebound

Resuming international service from Orlando bumps up Spirit‘s operation at the airport to 38 non-stop destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean

The airline will offer an average of 53 flights each day during the December travel period, it said. That’s a ten-fold increase compared to the five flights available each day when the demand for air travel was at its lowest in 2020

“International service to Orlando International benefits the entire community and our tourism partners,” Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Chief Executive Officer Phil Brown said.???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? “We’re pleased Spirit is taking steps to rebuild that connectivity, including resuming service to international destinations currently suspended during the pandemic.”

Spirit started serving MCO in 1993 and grew into one of Central Florida‘s major job providers. The airline employs nearly 1,200 people in the Orlando area directly, and its operations support another 500 contractors in the region

