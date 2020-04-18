New high of 942 Covid-19 infections confirmed in S'pore, majority are work permit holders in dorms

Entornointeligente.com /

SINGAPORE – A new high of 942 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore was confirmed on Saturday (April 18), the Ministry of Health said. This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 5,992.

The majority of these cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories

The number of local cases has continued to decline, with 14 Singaporeans and permanent residents among the cases confirmed on Saturday

The average number of new cases per day in the community dropped to 32 over the past week, from 40 the week before

A total of 11 people have died from Covid-19 related complications in Singapore

The MOH said that further details on confirmed cases would be released on Saturday night

