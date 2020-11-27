MBJ Airports Operations Affected By Decline In Passenger Traffic

Entornointeligente.com /

MBJ Airports Limited, which manages the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St. James says it has been significantly affected by the decline in passenger traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shane Munroe, Chief Executive Officer of MBJ Airports, gave details on the losses in an interview with Radio Jamaica News . “From January to March, we had much higher passenger numbers, but once the pandemic started, since that time we have had just over 300,000 passengers through Montego Bay. That’s since April to October…significantly less than last year,” he noted. Mr. Munroe said the airport has seen an improvement in arrivals this month and hopes this will continue for the winter tourist season. “Right now, we are perhaps just over 20 per cent, 25 per cent in the previous month in terms of traffic. We continue to see recovery and a lot depends on what’s happening in our source markets with travel restrictions and quarantine measures. But we are continuing to see gradual recovery and arrivals, and we expect that to continue through over the next few months into the winter season,” he indicated. Mr. Munroe said the increase in Jamaica’s risk level by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is not good news for the sector. At the same time, he said the CDC advisory will have short term impact. “hese things affect the ability of passengers to travel, but we are hopeful that that situation will to continue to improve, and with the management of the COVID situation here, if we can keep that under control, then we expect that passengers will still have the confidence to travel during the winter season,” he reasoned.

Entornointeligente.com