10 octubre, 2020
Heidi Klum's 2020 Halloween party is canceled due to the pandemic, so ignore sites selling fake tickets

Heidi Klum is not having a Halloween party this year, but scammers want you to think she is.

The America’s Got Talent judge, who established herself as the celebrity queen of Halloween after two decades of elaborate costumes, called off her party this year due to the coronavirus. However, multiple websites have posts selling tickets to the big event — some as much as $3,258 a piece.

However, Klum’s rep makes it clear to Yahoo Entertainment that the ticket offerings are fake “as Heidi will not be hosting an event this year due to the pandemic.”

View photos Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum‘s Annual Halloween Party at Cathedrale on October 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images) More.

