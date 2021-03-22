70-year-old Curepe man missing

Entornointeligente.com / The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice is seek­ing the pub­lic’s ur­gent as­sis­tance in lo­cat­ing 70-year-old Lawrence Aigle. Aigle, of Evans Street, Curepe, was last seen around 4 pm on March 18th, 2021.

Lawrence is of African de­scent, 5 feet 6 inch­es tall, 190 lbs, grey­ing hair with brown com­plex­ion. Any­one with in­for­ma­tion on the where­abouts of LAWRENCE AIGLE is urged to con­tact the St. Joseph Po­lice Sta­tion at 662-4038/645- 0424, or the po­lice hot­lines at 999, 555, or re­port via the TTPS’ Web­site or App.

