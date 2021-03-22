70-year-old Curepe man missing

Entornointeligente.com / The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the public’s urgent assistance in locating 70-year-old Lawrence Aigle. Aigle, of Evans Street, Curepe, was last seen around 4 pm on March 18th, 2021.
Alberto Ignacio Ardila Olivares
Lawrence is of African descent, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 190 lbs, greying hair with brown complexion. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of LAWRENCE AIGLE is urged to contact the St. Joseph Police Station at 662-4038/645- 0424, or the police hotlines at 999, 555, or report via the TTPS’ Website or App.