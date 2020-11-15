Carter anchors LA Current to 4×100 free ISL relay gold

They were fol­lowed by Iron duo, Max­im Lobanovszk­ij (21.02) and Thom de Boer (21.04) who held on for fourth and fifth spots, re­spec­tive­ly, vi­tal fin­ish­es for them, es­pe­cial­ly con­sid­er­ing that Toron­to earns ze­ro points in this race Toron­to lost all of its po­ten­tial points in this race as both Michael Chad­wick (21.46) and An­driy Gov­orov (21.47) were vic­tims of Dres­sel’s stun­ning jack­pot swim At the end of yes­ter­day’s 20 races, LA Cur­rent was sec­ond on the four-team ta­ble with 255 points, 27 be­hind Con­dors Iron (173) and Toron­to Ti­tans (171) were third and fourth re­spec­tive­ly in the bat­tle for the top two spots to ad­vance to next week’s fi­nals against En­er­gy Stan­dard and Lon­don Roar Stan­dard topped the first four-team semi­fi­nal with 580 points, fol­lowed by Roar with 517.5 while Tokyo Frog Kings (380.5) and NY Break­ers (239) were the oth­ers The re­main­ing 19 events will take place to­day

T&T’s Dy­lan Carter swam the an­chor-leg as LA Cur­rent I held off Caeleb Dres­sel’s Cali Con­dors for gold in the men’s 4×100 me­tres freestyle re­lay on Match Day One of Semi­fi­nal Two in the In­ter­na­tion­al Swim­ming League (ISL), on Sun­day.

Com­pet­ing in the four-team event at the 25m short course pool in Duna, Hun­gary, Carter and his team-mates lined-up in lane five and led by Maxime Rooney’s open­ing split of 46.26 sec­onds took charge of the event and nev­er trailed there af­ter.

Tom Shields (46.05) and Kris­t­ian Gkolomeev (45.76) swam the sec­ond and third legs re­spec­tive­ly to keep LA Cur­rent I ahead of the chas­ing pack led by Con­dors and Toron­to Ti­tans.

In the end, Carter with his fi­nal-leg split of 46.71 did enough for LA Cur­rent to hold on for the win amd 20 points in three min­utes and 04.78 sec­onds, just 0.20 ahead of sec­ond-place the Con­dors quar­tet of Kasper Ma­jchrzak (46.74), Justin Ress (45.86), Marcin Cies­lak (47.47) and Dres­sel (44.91) who com­bined for 3:04.98 and 14 points

The Toron­to team of Yuri Kisil (46.63), Blake Pieroni (46.02), Michael Chad­wick (46.67) and Brent Hay­den (46.48) com­bined for an all-im­por­tant third-place fin­ish to se­cure 12 points for their team with LA Cur­rent II tak­ing fourth and ten points.

The re­lay splash was one of the most ex­cit­ing races on the day as Cali al­most clawed back for the win with an eye-wa­ter­ing 44.91 from Dres­sel (for con­text, the World Record is Amau­ry Le­v­eaux’s 44.94).

Rooney looked in con­trol in his lead-off leg, slam­ming a 46.26 to give LA a sol­id lead at 100m while Shields and Gkolomeev, both of whom al­ready vi­tal point-scor­ers for LA in this ses­sion, post­ed sol­id splits of their own in the sec­ond and third legs of the re­lay.

Gkolomeev’s 45.7 ver­sus Marcin Cies­lak‘s 47.4 was the key to de­feat­ing the Con­dors as Dres­sel closed in 44.91 and near­ly caught LA’s an­chor, Carter

The fi­nal-leg swim from the Uni­ver­si­ty of South­ern Cal­i­for­nia-grad­u­ate Carter made up for his ear­li­er eighth-placed fin­ish in the men’s 50m freestyle in 21.56 sec­onds

Dres­sel showed his class here with a time that’s just 0.04 sec­onds off his World Record from last year’s Grand Fi­nale.

Amer­i­can Dres­sel touched in 20.28, more than half-a-sec­ond ahead of the rest of the field with Gkolomeev sec­ond in 20.80.

They were fol­lowed by Iron duo, Max­im Lobanovszk­ij (21.02) and Thom de Boer (21.04) who held on for fourth and fifth spots, re­spec­tive­ly, vi­tal fin­ish­es for them, es­pe­cial­ly con­sid­er­ing that Toron­to earns ze­ro points in this race

Toron­to lost all of its po­ten­tial points in this race as both Michael Chad­wick (21.46) and An­driy Gov­orov (21.47) were vic­tims of Dres­sel’s stun­ning jack­pot swim

At the end of yes­ter­day’s 20 races, LA Cur­rent was sec­ond on the four-team ta­ble with 255 points, 27 be­hind Con­dors

Iron (173) and Toron­to Ti­tans (171) were third and fourth re­spec­tive­ly in the bat­tle for the top two spots to ad­vance to next week’s fi­nals against En­er­gy Stan­dard and Lon­don Roar

Stan­dard topped the first four-team semi­fi­nal with 580 points, fol­lowed by Roar with 517.5 while Tokyo Frog Kings (380.5) and NY Break­ers (239) were the oth­ers

The re­main­ing 19 events will take place to­day

