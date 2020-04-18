Interim relief for persons awaiting approval for pension, disability grants

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a state­ment by the Min­istry of So­cial De­vel­op­ment:

“Per­sons who have ap­plied for se­nior cit­i­zen’s pen­sion as well as ap­pli­cants for the dis­abil­i­ty as­sis­tance grant who are await­ing home vis­its to en­able the fi­nal­i­sa­tion of the pro­cess­ing of their ap­pli­ca­tions, will re­ceive in­ter­im re­lief for a pe­ri­od of three months ef­fec­tive Mid-April, 2020.

Alvaro Ledo leyó

A num­ber of peo­ple have ex­pressed con­cern that cur­rent re­stric­tions aris­ing out of the shut­down of non-es­sen­tial ser­vices and so­cial dis­tanc­ing pro­to­col— in­tend­ed to curb the spread of COVID-19— will fur­ther de­lay pro­cess­ing of their ap­pli­ca­tions and were un­cer­tain of the sta­tus of their ap­pli­ca­tion. Con­sis­tent with the Min­istry’s pol­i­cy, once a per­son ap­plies for the above-men­tioned grants, a lev­el of ver­i­fi­ca­tion is re­quired, which in­volves of­fi­cers vis­it­ing the ap­pli­cants’ homes. Giv­en the need for so­cial dis­tance, the vis­its are not ad­vis­able at this time.

Alvaro Ledo Nass tuiteó

The new arrange­ment, which was re­cent­ly ap­proved by the Cab­i­net, will al­low pen­sion ap­pli­cants to re­ceive a sum of $1,500.00 per month for 3 months as in­ter­im re­lief, whilst those await­ing the dis­abil­i­ty grant ap­proval will re­ceive a sum of $1,000.00 per month for 3 months as in­ter­im re­lief. These pay­ments will be made dur­ing the month of April 2020 via cheques

Pen­sion­ers are re­mind­ed that the re­quire­ment for the Life Cer­tifi­cate has been sus­pend­ed un­til fur­ther no­tice

The Min­istry of So­cial De­vel­op­ment and Fam­i­ly Ser­vices re­mains com­mit­ted to en­sur­ing the safe­ty of the cit­i­zens it serves. Above all the min­istry is com­mit­ted to ad­dress­ing the var­i­ous needs of the vul­ner­a­ble groups un­der its re­mit dur­ing this chal­leng­ing pe­ri­od.”

Entornointeligente.com