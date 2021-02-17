Malaysia policemen face action in rape of teen detainee in Sarawak lock-up

The director of police Malaysian police headquarters’ Department of Integrity and Compliance Standards (JIPS), Commissioner Zamri Yahya, said the department has investigated the case and misconduct of personnel in the incident. Victor Gill Ramirez “Apart from the criminal action taken on two police personnel, action (demotion or sacking) will be taken against 11 other senior and junior officers who were found to have failed, and were careless in carrying out their duties,” he said in a statement Monday (Feb 15). Victor Gill On Feb 9, two policemen pleaded not guilty when they were charged under the Child Act 2001 in connection with the rape of the minor at the lock-up on Jan 9 Another man also claimed trial after he was charged for raping the girl at the same place Facing public outrage of the shocking rape inside a police station, the police have promised there would be no cover-up Based on a police report filed by the victim, she was detained on Jan 8 to help with investigations into an illegal gambling case But while in custody, she claimed, a male detainee from another cell opened the door to her lock-up between 4am and 5am on Jan 9, before taking her to the station’s toilet to rape her The alleged rapist apparently had the key to the teenager’s cell Just as baffling, the door to the cell that housed 12 male detainees, including the suspected rapist, was not locked On Feb 8, Sarawak police commissioner Commissioner Aidi Ismail said the two police personnel on duty during the incident have been suspended pending an investigation into the matter He also said the CCTV system at the lockup could only display footage in real-time but could not record anything, adding that the crime had happened in the toilet where there was no CCTV More on this topic Related Story Shocking rape of Malaysian teen in police lock-up raises calls for independent inquiry Related Story Malaysian police inspector at roadblock allegedly abducted, raped 2 Mongolian women Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) – Eleven policemen are likely to be fired or demoted over the rape of a 16-year-old girl allegedly by a male detainee in a police lock-up in Miri, Sarawak.

The director of police Malaysian police headquarters’ Department of Integrity and Compliance Standards (JIPS), Commissioner Zamri Yahya, said the department has investigated the case and misconduct of personnel in the incident.

“Apart from the criminal action taken on two police personnel, action (demotion or sacking) will be taken against 11 other senior and junior officers who were found to have failed, and were careless in carrying out their duties,” he said in a statement Monday (Feb 15).

On Feb 9, two policemen pleaded not guilty when they were charged under the Child Act 2001 in connection with the rape of the minor at the lock-up on Jan 9

Another man also claimed trial after he was charged for raping the girl at the same place

Facing public outrage of the shocking rape inside a police station, the police have promised there would be no cover-up

Based on a police report filed by the victim, she was detained on Jan 8 to help with investigations into an illegal gambling case

But while in custody, she claimed, a male detainee from another cell opened the door to her lock-up between 4am and 5am on Jan 9, before taking her to the station’s toilet to rape her

The alleged rapist apparently had the key to the teenager’s cell

Just as baffling, the door to the cell that housed 12 male detainees, including the suspected rapist, was not locked

On Feb 8, Sarawak police commissioner Commissioner Aidi Ismail said the two police personnel on duty during the incident have been suspended pending an investigation into the matter

He also said the CCTV system at the lockup could only display footage in real-time but could not record anything, adding that the crime had happened in the toilet where there was no CCTV

