EntornoInteligente | Africa’s COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 40,000: Africa CDC

19 octubre, 2020
entornointeligente_africas_covid_19_death_toll_nears_40_2C000_africa_cdc.jpg

1 min ago
2 min read
The Africa CDC said the number of people who have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent has reached 1,356,239 so far

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent has reached 1,644,780 as of Monday afternoon as the death toll due to the pandemic reached 39,738, the Africa CDC said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent has reached 1,644,780 as of Monday afternoon as the death toll due to the pandemic reached 39,738, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC said the number of people who have recovered from the infectious virus across the continent has reached 1,356,239 so far.

The most COVID-19 affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.

The Southern Africa region is the most affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths.

The Northern Africa region is the second most affected African region, according to the Africa CDC.

