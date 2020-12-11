DTE beat and teach in SVGCC Netball final

Entornointeligente.com /

It was a case of the teachers schooling and scolding students, as the Division of Teacher Education (DTE) won the 2020 ECGC Island Sipz Water SVG Community College invitational netball title, last Friday at the hard court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

MVP of the competition and best shooter- Asheka Castello An uncomplicated 20-10 win over the Troumaca Ontario Secondary School, gave the teachers the honours of netball champs for the next 12 months.

Before getting to last Friday’s final, the Division of Teacher Education saw off Bethel Young Lasses 29-23 and Troumaca Ontario Secondary had a 19-16 triumph over Year Two Division of Arts, Science and General Studies in the semi-finals.

Year Two Division of Arts, Science and General Studies outscored Bethel Young Lasses 24-18 to win the third place, which preceded the final.

Kenica Nichols of DTE was named player of the final.

Other awards went to Asheka Castello of DTE, who was the competition's overall MVP and the best shooter

Copping the best mid-court player award was Troumaca Ontario Secondary’s Lennisha Baxter, with Shania Pompey of Year Two Technical and Vocational, the best defensive player

Meanwhile, Kristiana Christopher of Year Two Arts, Science and General Studies was the MVP of the third place play-off, with Rolicia Carter of Year Two Arts, Science and General Studies the recipient of semi-final one and in semi-final two, the MVP was Roneika Gibson of Bethel Young Lasses

The 2020 edition was without the 2019 champions RSVG Police Youth Club

