St. Lucia Reports Almost 900 Dengue Cases

St. Lucia has recorded almost 900 confirmed cases of dengue fever with health authorities warning that cases were being reported across the island. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Glensford Joseph, in a statement, noted that as of October 24, the island had recorded 888 confirmed and 365 suspected dengue cases. The ages of those affected ranged from three weeks to 94 years. So far, three persons have died from the mosquito-borne disease. The authorities said 215 of the confirmed dengue cases were hospitalised.

