NGL records $30m profit

T&T NGL Ltd (TTNGL) has record­ed af­ter tax prof­its of $30 mil­lion for the nine months end­ed Sep­tem­ber 30, 2020.

While TTNGL third quar­ter (Q3) growth in net prof­it amount­ed to 132 per cent in com­par­i­son to its 2019 per­for­mance ($15.4mil­lion vs $6.7 mil­lion), it’s nine month prof­its were down 62.6 per cent when com­pared to the same pe­ri­od last year ($30 mil­lion vs $80.1 mil­lion).

In the com­pa­ny’s fi­nan­cial re­port, Chair­man Con­rad Enill said: “The 2019 nov­el coro­n­avirus (COVID-19) pan­dem­ic con­tin­ues to have a pro­found im­pact on the world­wide econ­o­my, and by ex­ten­sion, the glob­al en­er­gy in­dus­try.”

Enill con­tin­ued to note that the pan­dem­ic has neg­a­tive­ly im­pact­ed crude oil prices, re­sult­ing in a sharp de­cline in de­mand for most pe­tro­le­um prod­ucts. He said that this caused pro­duc­ers to cur­tail pro­duc­tion prompt­ing de­te­ri­o­ra­tion in pric­ing ex­pe­ri­enced since Q1 2020.

Dur­ing Q2 2020, Enill said that prices re­mained sup­pressed as the sus­tained im­pact of COVID-19 con­tin­ued to neg­a­tive­ly in­flu­ence most pe­tro­le­um-based economies glob­al­ly. He added that fore­casts re­main sub­ject to height­ened lev­els of un­cer­tain­ty as mit­i­ga­tion and re­open­ing ef­forts re­lat­ed to COVID-19 con­tin­ue to evolve.

In this pe­ri­od, Enill ex­pressed that com­pa­nies world­wide were forced to im­ple­ment quick changes and adapt to new pro­duc­tion sched­ules based on the slow­er in­ter­na­tion­al sup­ply chain, re­duced man­pow­er at pro­cess­ing fa­cil­i­ties and im­ple­men­ta­tion of new COVID-19 safe­ty mea­sures, as the world grap­pled with find­ing ways to lim­it the spread of the dis­ease

Ac­cord­ing to Enill, Phoenix Park Gas Proces­sors Ltd (PPG­PL), TTNGL’s un­der­ly­ing as­set and a mem­ber of the NGC Group of Com­pa­nies, con­tin­ued to im­ple­ment pre­cau­tion­ary mea­sures to en­sure the health and safe­ty of its em­ploy­ees in­clud­ing re­mote work­ing for of­fice-based em­ploy­ees and con­trac­tors, and en­hanced health and safe­ty pro­to­cols for on­site crit­i­cal em­ploy­ees who were re­quired to work on lo­ca­tion

As a re­sult, Enill ex­plained: “TTNGL ex­pe­ri­enced the ef­fects of the pan­dem­ic via PPG­PL’s per­for­mance.”

Enill ad­mit­ted that PPG­PL record­ed av­er­ages of 37.8 per cent low­er prod­uct prices, 17.3 per cent low­er pro­cess­ing vol­umes and 11.4 per cent low­er NGL pro­duc­tion than the same pe­ri­od in 2019

He con­tend­ed that these fig­ures re­sult­ed in TTNGL record­ing af­ter tax prof­its of $30 mil­lion

How­ev­er, Enill ar­tic­u­lat­ed: “The im­pact of low­er NGL prices, vol­umes, and pro­duc­tion, was mit­i­gat­ed by a 10.4 per cent im­prove­ment in NGL con­tent in the gas stream and a 19.6 per cent high­er price dif­fer­en­tial dur­ing the re­port­ing pe­ri­od. This re­flects PPG­PL’s strong com­pet­i­tive po­si­tion in the mar­kets it serves, de­spite the im­pact of COVID-19.”

Ac­cord­ing to Enill, this po­si­tion was fur­ther strength­ened by the con­tin­ued strong de­mand for PPG­PL’s prod­ucts, which has re­mained rel­a­tive­ly steady since the on­set of the pan­dem­ic

He re­vealed that the de­mand for propane and bu­tane (LPG) con­tin­ued solid­ly, as the need for cook­ing gas re­mained rel­a­tive­ly sta­ble

The NGL Chair­man al­so an­nounced that PPG­PL’s North Amer­i­can NGL op­er­a­tions through its sub­sidiary Phoenix Park En­er­gy Hold­ings, con­tin­ued to de­liv­er pos­i­tive re­sults, with earn­ing s from this seg­ment pos­i­tive­ly con­tribut­ing to PPG­PL’s re­sults in 2020

He high­light­ed: “This op­er­at­ing has re­sult­ed in the iden­ti­fi­ca­tion and de­vel­op­ment of new growth op­por­tu­ni­ties along the NGL val­ue chain in North Amer­i­ca and the Caribbean.”

