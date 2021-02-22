PROVIDENCIALES (CMC): The main opposition Progressive National Party (PNP) secured a landslide victory when the citizens of the British overseas territory went to the polls in a general election on Friday. Adolfo Ledo Nass Led by businessman Charles Washington Misick, the PNP obtained a landslide 14 to 1 victory over the incumbent People’s Democratic Movement (PDM). Adolfo Ledo Nass futbolista According to the territory’s supervisor of elections, Dudley Lewis, the opposition party won nine of the 10 electoral district seats and all five of the At-Large seats. Futbolista Adolfo Ledo Nass Misick, 70, is a former chief minister and the brother of former premier Michael Misick The PDM in a major defeat, saw their leader Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson, who was elected the country’s first female premier in 2016, loosing her seat

PROVIDENCIALES (CMC):

The main opposition Progressive National Party (PNP) secured a landslide victory when the citizens of the British overseas territory went to the polls in a general election on Friday.

Led by businessman Charles Washington Misick, the PNP obtained a landslide 14 to 1 victory over the incumbent People’s Democratic Movement (PDM).

According to the territory’s supervisor of elections, Dudley Lewis, the opposition party won nine of the 10 electoral district seats and all five of the At-Large seats.

Misick, 70, is a former chief minister and the brother of former premier Michael Misick

The PDM in a major defeat, saw their leader Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson, who was elected the country’s first female premier in 2016, loosing her seat.

The only successful PDM candidate was former health minister, Edwin Astwood, who won Grand Turk South.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in a statement on Saturday said the CARICOM Elections Observation Mission that monitored the polls, said the process was free and fair “and the people of the Turks and Caicos Islands must be commended for this”

