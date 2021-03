Holness Chides Opposition For Not Supporting States Of Emergency To Fight Crime

Entornointeligente.com / Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Thursday addressed the high number of murders in Jamaica. He argued that the State of Public Emergency was effective and would have been a useful crime fighting tool at this time, had it been supported by the Opposition. As at March 17, there were 312 murders compared to 290 during the same period last year. Mr. Holness said the magnitude of the crime problem in Jamaica suggests a country at war and legislative changes are needed to bring it under control. He contended that the use of the states of emergency showed “we can use force without violence, we can give extraordinary powers with great accountability, and we can get results.” But he said the measure was opposed for political reasons. Had the SOEs been supported by the Opposition, Mr. Holness argued Jamaica “would have been celebrating an even deeper fall in crime.” ZOSO In the interim, Mr. Holness said the government will announce two more Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) this year. There are currently four communities under ZOSOs. He disclosed that an existing ZOSO will be restructured while the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) will manage the social transformation in these communities.

