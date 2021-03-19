 EntornoInteligente | 604 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths » EntornoInteligente
19 marzo, 2021

604 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths

Jamaica on Thursday recorded eight new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 519.

Those who have died are:

* An 80-year-old woman from Hanover * A 55-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew * A 74-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew * An 81-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew * An 89-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew * A 71-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew * A 77-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew * A 68-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

And four other fatalities are being probed, pushing that figure to 62

Meanwhile, there were 604 new cases with ages ranging from two days to 96 years, pushing the total to 33,970 with 17,401 being active.

Of the new cases, 338 are men and 266 are women.

In the meantime, there were 195 more recoveries, increasing the total to 15,810.

Some 371 persons are in hospital with 48 being moderately ill and 28 critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 22,905 are at home.

