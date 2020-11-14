EntornoInteligente | 57 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 57 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours. The new cases consist of 25 males and 32 females with ages ranging from four years to 85 years.

The country’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 9,780, of which 4,191 are active.

Of the new cases, 13 each are from Kingston and St Andrew and St Catherine; 11 each are from St Ann and St James; three each are from Trelawny and Westmoreland; and one each are from Clarendon, Manchester and St Elizabeth.

The ministry said two of the new cases are imported, while 55 are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the new deaths are of a 63-year-old man from St Ann and a 71-year-old man from St Catherine. This brings the country’s death toll since the outbreak to 229. Another coincidental death was also reported and two more deaths were reported under investigation.

The ministry also reported that 60 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the country’s total recoveries to 5,228.

