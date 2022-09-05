Entertainer Silk Boss named as person of interest

Entornointeligente.com /

The St. Catherine South Police have named dancehall entertainer Rohan ‘Silk Boss’ Reid as a person of interest.

Reid is being asked to report to the Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch by midday on Monday.

In the meantime, anyone knowing Reid’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876- 989-8422, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

The artiste was recently seen in a viral video being beaten by men.

Reid was left with what appeared to be a bloody lip and bruises on his face.

