Entertainer Silk Boss Listed As Person Of Interest

The St Catherine South Police have listed dancehall artiste Silk Boss as a person of interest.

The entertainer, whose given name is Rohan Reid, was asked to report to the Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch today.

Silk Boss has dominated headlines in recent weeks, following a viral video that shows him being assaulted.

The St Catherine South Police last Friday urged the deejay to make immediate contact with them, but to no avail.

The Montego Bay artiste yesterday released a new single titled «Sorry,» which allegedly references the assault.

The song speaks of being betrayed by your own friends.

Sorry is currently number one trending on YouTube and has been viewed over 559,000 times.

