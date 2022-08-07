Enter the grocerant…a game changer for cuisine

Entornointeligente.com /

For the vast ma­jor­i­ty of the past two years, the clos­est ex­pe­ri­ence many had to a din­ner date would be head­ing to a gro­cery with their part­ner and pick­ing up a ready-made meal.

How­ev­er, this Fri­day, a se­ri­ous vari­a­tion of that con­cept is com­ing as the Food Hall gro­cer­ant is set to open its doors of­fi­cial­ly to the pub­lic.

The new en­ter­prise is ex­act­ly what it sounds like, a gro­cery and a restau­rant com­bined in­to one.

The idea of gro­ceries be­ing a spot to grab pre­pared meals isn’t new and that con­cept flour­ished dur­ing the pan­dem­ic, the idea for the gro­cer­ant came long be­fore COVID-19 lock­down re­stric­tions ex­plained Omar Hadeed, one of the founders of the Food Hall.

«So first of all, the idea was ac­tu­al­ly for­mu­lat­ed three years ago in 2019 by my­self, Jonas Za­k­our and Daniel Fakoory,» said Hadeed, «We are the three share­hold­ers of this par­tic­u­lar project, of which it’s called a gro­cer­ant, which is a hy­brid be­tween a gro­cery and a restau­rant. So in 2019, I would say mid-2019, we start­ed to for­mu­late an idea. «

The three friends were speak­ing about their ex­pe­ri­ences at lo­cal su­per­mar­kets and as they com­pared notes, be­gan to cre­ate the idea for the Food Hall.

«So we all com­plained about the ex­pe­ri­ences that we had at lo­cal su­per­mar­kets, and we want­ed to cre­ate this space, where­by it would be a lot more com­fort­able, have a lot more of an aes­thet­ic, be a lot more pleas­ing, and in­cor­po­rates all of the as­pects that most cus­tomers would com­plain about at our lo­cal su­per­mar­kets,» said Hadeed.

«So we set out in 2019 to build a store that of­fered all of the im­prove­ments so to speak, in terms of cus­tomer ser­vice, great prod­ucts, and dis­plays. We built in a full restau­rant and bak­ery to which every­thing all of our meals, grab and go meals are pro­duced fresh­ly every morn­ing,» he said.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com