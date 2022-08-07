Enter the grocerant…a game changer for cuisine

For the vast majority of the past two years, the closest experience many had to a dinner date would be heading to a grocery with their partner and picking up a ready-made meal.
However, this Friday, a serious variation of that concept is coming as the Food Hall grocerant is set to open its doors officially to the public.
The new enterprise is exactly what it sounds like, a grocery and a restaurant combined into one.
The idea of groceries being a spot to grab prepared meals isn’t new and that concept flourished during the pandemic, the idea for the grocerant came long before COVID-19 lockdown restrictions explained Omar Hadeed, one of the founders of the Food Hall.
«So first of all, the idea was actually formulated three years ago in 2019 by myself, Jonas Zakour and Daniel Fakoory,» said Hadeed, «We are the three shareholders of this particular project, of which it’s called a grocerant, which is a hybrid between a grocery and a restaurant. So in 2019, I would say mid-2019, we started to formulate an idea. «
The three friends were speaking about their experiences at local supermarkets and as they compared notes, began to create the idea for the Food Hall.
«So we all complained about the experiences that we had at local supermarkets, and we wanted to create this space, whereby it would be a lot more comfortable, have a lot more of an aesthetic, be a lot more pleasing, and incorporates all of the aspects that most customers would complain about at our local supermarkets,» said Hadeed.
«So we set out in 2019 to build a store that offered all of the improvements so to speak, in terms of customer service, great products, and displays. We built in a full restaurant and bakery to which everything all of our meals, grab and go meals are produced freshly every morning,» he said.
