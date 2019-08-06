Ensure disbursement of due salary of contractual employees by August 15: UP power minister

Entornointeligente.com /

AGRA: Less than a week after TOI highlighted the story of the Firozabad ‘avenger’ who snapped power supply of Linepar police station citing pending Rs 7 lakh amount and refused to pay Rs 500 challan for not wearing helmet, as he along with 9626 DVVNL (Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd) contractual employees were not paid salary for last four months, Uttar Pradesh power minister Shrikant Sharma on Monday ordered UP Power Corporation to disburse all due salaries of contractual employees by August 15 positively. Addressing a gathering of contractual employees of UP Power Corporation in Shakti Bhawan, Lucknow while inaugurating a skill development programme for electricians, the minister said, “Contractual employees of UPPCL are the backbone of state power sector and they are priority of the state power ministry as well. The government will not tolerate the exploitation of the work force and have issued orders to senior officials of power department to ensure all due salary of contractual employees is paid by August 15.” He said, “To ensure transparency in the salary disbursement of contractual employees we are going to introduce a mobile based app. All such employees will get their salary in maximum 45-days gap period. We are also going to introduce helpline for contractual employees who can registered their complaint. In addition, the rate of salary calculation would also be put on power department website.” Responding to minister’s proposal, Avdhesh Verma, state power advisory committee member and chairperson of state power consumer council, said, “Out of 90,000 employees of UPPCL, 50% are contractual employees, but they are the most exploited ones. The work on merger salary which are paid after four to six months. The state government should bring in guideline for basic salary and ensure that such employees have job security.” Giving an example of linemen who are responsible for fixing power snap, Verma said, “A contractual lineman gets roughly around Rs 6,000 while a government job holder of same profile gets Rs 25,000 a month and too regularly. The power department must maintain an equality among all its employees.”

