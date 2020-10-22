Enhanced Security Measures Justified In Light Of High Murder Rate, Says Security Minister

Entornointeligente.com /

National Security Minister Dr. Horace Chang has said the need for states of emergency or enhanced security measures in Jamaica is justified with the wanton murder of more than 1,000 citizens yearly. At the same time, Dr. Chang has given the commitment that the rights of persons detained under the security measures will be protected. Dr. Chang said lawyers are still reviewing the ruling of the Supreme Court that the detention of five men under the states of public emergency was unlawful and unconstitutional. He said further legislative changes are being contemplated to ensure there is no breach of constitutional rights. “We have to operate within the law and therefore, I’ll say I await the review of the lawyers and we may have to do further legislative changes or take legislative action. But the need for enhanced security measures while we build out our security forces to a level where they can manage the crisis out there and simultaneously reduce the homicide rate; this is the basic policy and that is not a debatable policy. You don’t have much of a choice,” he argued. Dr. Chang was also asked to justify the lengthy detention of people while police investigate allegations against them. “In this country, in certain communities, the kind of evidence you require while the particular individual is alive, will never come forward. You live in Jamaica, that’s just the reality. The ‘informer fi dead’ culture is very much there and until you basically can reassure members of a particular community that this person is now separated from the community by the security forces, and that they are safe to speak to the police or we can provide them with a certain level of protection elsewhere, you’re not going to get the evidence,” the minister insisted.

